CSK Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And More

The 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). While Chennai Super Kings have been in the top four since the start of the season in May, Kolkata Knight Riders have made a fantastic comeback to win both its matches in the second leg and gain big in the points table. CSK won its last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to complete 7 wins in 9 matches. KKR beat Mumbai Indians in its previous encounter to occupy the fourth position in the points table.

CSK vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known for its assistance to batters. While bowlers do come into the game in the second half of the match, the wicket is expected to play more in favour of the batsmen. Spinners may also get some help from the pitch if they bowl in the middle overs. According to statistics, the average first innings score at Sheikh Zayed is 160 runs. If a team wins the toss, it is likely that it will opt to field first and allow the opposition to bat because the wicket has historically supported the chasing team. The win percentage for the chasing team at Sheikh Zayed is around 60%, meaning the team batting second has won 6 out of 10 games.

CSK vs KKR H2H Record

In terms of head-to-head record, Chennai Super Kings has an upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders as the former has won 16 out of the 26 matches played between both the teams since the inception of the IPL. Kolkata has won 9 games against Chennai and 1 match has produced no result. The last time CSK and KKR played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Eoin Morgan-led side emerged victoriously. In the ongoing season, the Kings have already won the first of two matches.

CSK vs KKR probable Playing XIs

CSK's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar.

KKR's Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Naraine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Suggested Dream11 team 1

Keeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy (VC), Deepak Chahar

Suggested Dream11 team 2

Keeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Faf du Plessis (C), Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Moeen Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Image: iplt20.com