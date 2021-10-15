CSK Vs KKR: Gaikwad Makes Big Record, Scores Most Runs In IPL 2021; Netizens React

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has now scored the most no. of runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 15. He opened the innings for the 16th time in the current season and reached the milestone in the final. In the process, the 24-year-old batter also became the youngest player to win the orange cap in IPL history. Gaikwad returned to the pavilion after scoring 32 runs off 27 balls, after getting dismissed by KKR’s veteran spinner Sunil Narine.

Gaikwad played his 16th match of the IPL 2021, during the CSK vs KKR final and took his tally of runs to 635. He has scored these runs at the strike rate of 136.26 and at an average of 45.35. By hitting the 32 runs in the final, Gaikwad went ahead of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul as the player with the most runs in the current season and claimed the orange cap in the season. He hit four half-centuries in the season, and also reached his maiden IPL century by playing an innings of 101 not-out runs earlier during the league stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Rahul has scored 626 runs at a strike rate of 148.80.

Faf du Plessis is the next player in the race for the IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Rahul and Gaikwad are closely followed by another CSK opener Faf du Plessis. At the time of writing this article, du Plessis has already reached his half-century off just 35 balls in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final. He reached his fifty in the 11th over of the match by hitting a six of Lockie Ferguson’s last ball of the over. Meanwhile, upon witnessing Gaikwad earn the orange cap in only his second season in the IPL, cricket fans took social media by storm. Fans on social media hailed the batter for his brilliant performance in the season by saying that he has the least experience as an International cricketer, still earned the orange cap. Users also added that if he didn’t play the two T20Is against Sri Lanks, Gaikwad would have been the first uncapped player to earn the orange cap. Other users hailed Gaikwad for his consistent performance throughout the season.

(Image: @iplt20/BCCI)