CSK vs KKR: Has MS Dhoni played his last game for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk?

MS Dhoni's potential retirement is a subject that never dwindles from its position. The CSK skipper has always been coy over the matter whenever he's been asked, leaving fans and experts always guessing about the grim possibility of an eventual announcement. In the past, the guessing game has made enthusiasts make a mountain out of a molehill, and there is a possibility that something similar has come about following the CSK vs KKR game of IPL 2023 Or maybe this time it is not that obscure.

As CSK played its last home game of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, a special lap of honor transpired where all the members of the Chennai Super Kings convened and walked through the boundary lines of the Cheapauk. As the talisman of the franchise for its entirety, MS Dhoni led from the front here as well. Here's a clip of the lap of honor.

Legendary! MS Dhoni Signs Autograph On Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt During CSK's Lap Of Honour at Chepauk



This is surreal ♥️

Best Day of my Life 🥹

You are OG @mahi7781 🤌🏻

Best moments of IPL 2023 so far#IPL2023 #CSKvKKR #dhoni #csk #autograph #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/M3AixAWF08 — Sonik Roonwal (@RoonwalSonik) May 14, 2023

Has MS Dhoni played his last IPL game at Chepauk?

While it was all smiles and joyful scenes at the MA Chidambaram stadium, the grandeur has been seen by some as a possible farewell of MS Dhoni at his IPL home. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2023, there were assertions drawn that this could be the last season of MS Dhoni, and if it turns out to be true then Sunday's CSK vs KKR match might indeed be MS Dhoni's last game in Chennai. To give weight to the speculation, MS Dhoni has himself stated in the past that his last game will be in Chennai. While nothing concrete can be stated on that, the cricket fans would hope that MSD will once again show the door to all the assumptions by stating "Definitely not".

Moreover, Dhoni might want to leave on a high, which wasn't the case on Sunday. The lap of honor could not become the victory lap as KKR eased past CSK by 6 wickets in match 61. As Chennai could only post 144 on the board, KKR did not panic even after they were three down at 32 and got to the target with 9 balls still to spare. Rinku Singh once again stepped up for KKR and took away the Man of the Match award.