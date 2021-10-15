CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final: Crowd Goes Berserk As MS Dhoni Comes Out For Toss In Dubai

Cricket fans were ecstatic as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni came out for the toss. There was a loud roar at the Dubai International Stadium as several supporters were looking forward to seeing the CSK skipper leading his side in his 300th T20 game.

Several netizens also took to Twitter to cite the applause that Dhoni received while he went onto the field, with some fearing that this could be the last time they see him in an IPL final.

IPL Final: Netizens react as crowd gives loud roar for MS Dhoni

One netizen took to Twitter to highlight that the noise of fans cheering MS Dhoni before the toss was 'fire.'

When Ms Dhoni started speaking in Toss , Fans Started to cheer him and the Noise made by them was 🔥



FACE of IPL @msdhoni ❤ pic.twitter.com/Xawd69fgmK — Hari MSDian™ (@cricdhonilover) October 15, 2021

Similarly, another user pointed out the popularity of MS Dhoni as they put out a Tweet between the conversation Ian Bishop and the CSK skipper had at the toss. Dhoni tells Bishop that he cannot hear him, to which the former West Indies cricketer replies that this is how popular he is.

During the toss@MSDhoni : I can't hear you bish !!



I Bishop : "That's How popular you are" 🔥#WhistlePodu COME ON CSK 💛🦁 — DHONI Trends™ 🦁 (@TrendsDhoni) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan feared that this could be the last toss MS Dhoni has in an IPL final.

#IPLFinal

Dhoni final and last toss😭😭😭😭😭 sad for all MSD fans pic.twitter.com/pqmCxoEUMO — SidD khan (@SidDkha51065243) October 15, 2021

CSK vs KKR: How to watch IPL 2021 final live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the IPL 2021 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the CSK vs KKR live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the CSK vs KKR live scores of the IPL final can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.