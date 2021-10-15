CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL Final 2021: Dhoni Or Morgan- Who Will Come Out On Top In Dubai?

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Former England captain Michael Vaughan gives crazy predictions ahead of the IPL Final 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders as he gives both the result and states who will win man of the match. Read more here.
As heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with each other in the IPL Final 2021, the coaches of the two teams pose for the camera.
Coachadaiyaans 💛#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/YxXKvVUNGF— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 15, 2021
IPL 2021 is set to feature a final like no other as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on October 15, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Just a matter of a few hours before we see them in action. 👊 ⌛️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2021
Are you ready for the #VIVOIPL #Final❓#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/rbRA4YhwZp