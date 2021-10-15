Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL Final 2021: Dhoni Or Morgan- Who Will Come Out On Top In Dubai?

CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 is set to feature a final like no other as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK vs KKR

18:02 IST, October 15th 2021
IPL Final 2021: Michael Vaughan gives crazy predictions; states winner and man of match

Former England captain Michael Vaughan gives crazy predictions ahead of the IPL Final 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders as he gives both the result and states who will win man of the match. Read more here.

 

17:56 IST, October 15th 2021
CSK vs KKR 2021: Coaches pose ahead of IPL final 2021

As heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with each other in the IPL Final 2021, the coaches of the two teams pose for the camera.

 

17:51 IST, October 15th 2021
CSK vs KKR: IPL final 2021 will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 15

IPL 2021 is set to feature a final like no other as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on October 15, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

 

