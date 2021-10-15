CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL Final 2021: Dhoni Or Morgan- Who Will Come Out On Top In Dubai?

IPL 2021 is set to feature a final like no other as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on October 15, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

