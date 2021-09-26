CSK Vs KKR Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

The 38th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, September 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK is currently second in the IPL 2021 standings with 14 points from nine matches having lost only two games so far and will be looking to keep it that way against fourth-placed KKR who has eight points from nine matches but has been on a decent run since the start of the second leg. KKR will want to pick up a win here to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoff rounds after losing two of their last five matches in the IPL this season.

How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch CSK vs KKR Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, September 26.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. In the North American countries, IPL 2021 is being aired live at 5:30 AM Eastern Time (ET). Meanwhile, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the American continent.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has been given the broadcasting rights to telecast all the IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. People in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Sky to watch the IPL matches live in their respective countries at 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Meanwhile, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky, has the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

(Image: PTI)