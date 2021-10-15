CSK Vs KKR: Predictions Made By Former Players Including McGrath, Steyn About IPL Final

Former cricketers Dale Steyn, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra and Glenn McGrath have put forth their predictions for the 2021 IPL final to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While speedster Dale Steyn predicts that the CSK will come out trumps and win their third game against the Knights this season, Steyn reckoned that KKR is going to run out of luck in the upcoming game. He said that Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan’s poor form may come back to bite the Knights in the crunch encounter.

"I kind of have always played numbers. It's like going to a casino. If it lands on black 10 times in a row then at some point red's going to hit. I just feel that at some point KKR's luck is going to catch up to them. Bad decisions and lack of form of Morgan and DK that kind of stuff is going to catch up to them. It almost did tonight and it might happen at the worst time and that's the final," Steyn said.

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Wasim Jaffer makes an interesting prediction

Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian cricketer, put forth a witty prediction. He revealed that a World Cup-winning captain and a New Zealand coach will lift the cup. Interestingly, both teams have the same combination. Jaffer is known for his witty nature and showed it in his latest tweet. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Prediction: A World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight."

Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra meanwhile reckoned that the Super Kings should be able to win their fourth title. “Chennai to win,” Chopra was heard saying on his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath, the former Australian speedster, too has backed the MS Dhoni-led team to win the IPL final. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Which team will be the @iplt20 2021 Champions?? My prediction ………… . . . Chennai Super Kings.”

(Image: @Twitter/Wasimjaffer14/Cricketaakash/AP)