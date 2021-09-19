CSK Vs MI IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan Has An Interesting Way To Counter Spinner Imran Tahir

The remainder of IPL 2021 is finally set to go on the floors after a long gap of more than four months. The second phase of the cash-rich tournament will resume with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, often touted as the El Clasico of the IPL. Mumbai's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has revealed the interesting way he countered leg-spinner, Imran Tahir, the last time the teams faced each other in Sharjah last year. That time around Rohit Sharma was injured and Kishan was asked to open for the team against CSK.

Speaking to MITV, Kishan said, "When I got to know that I'll be opening because Rohit bhai is injured. I was happy also at the same time. And same time, it was pressure for me. Somewhere, coach (Mahela Jayawardene, KP (Krunal Pandya), HP (Hardik Pandya), everyone knew that I am going to perform because they were so happy for me also that 'finally you are going to open the innings."

Here's how Kishan dealt with Tahir

CSK suffered a massive defeat as they were reduced to a score of 114/9 in 20 overs. Kishan then went on the score 68* off 37 balls as he and his opening partner Quinton de Kock played an innings of 46 runs off 37 balls chased down the target in 13 overs for the loss of no wickets. Previously Kishan has always had problems when facing leggie Tahir but this time there was something different.

Kishan said, "My parents, they always think that whenever Tahir comes out to bowl I get out because I know that he got me two or three times when bowled googly and I went for six and I got out. I was talking to someone in the team also that what do I do when Tahir bowls so he said 'just play it like an off spinner'."

Kishan hit two sixes off Tahir's googlies and reached his half-century with a reverse sweep six.

The 14th edition of the IPL was initially postponed in May after several players and support staff members returned COVID-19 positive tests. The BCCI later announced that the tournament has been shifted to the UAE keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders.

(Image: PTI/@BCCI/Twitter)