CSK Vs MI IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar Clicks Selfie With MI Paltan, Leaves Fans Thrilled

Mumbai Indians icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen having a gala time with the team recently as they look forward to facing arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in phase II of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on Sunday. Sachin reached Abu Dhabi last Sunday i.e. September 12 after which he had to undergo a 6-day quarantine period before being allowed to join players and other staff members for training and now, it seems that the Master Blaster might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of CSK clash.

IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar takes selfie

Taking to the micro-blogging site, MI posted an image where Tendulkar is seen posing for a selfie with the Mumbai Indians players in the team bus including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, bowling coach Shane Bond, MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan. etc.

Even the fans were thrilled after watching the cricket legend trying to charge up the boys for the high-octane clash against MS Dhoni & Co. and here's what they had to say.

IPL 2021 Phase 2

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament had been moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. The IPL 2021 UAE will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The playoffs for IPL 2021 UAE leg will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.

Prior to its indefinite suspension on May 4, the defending champions were placed at the fourth spot with four wins from seven matches and eight points to their tally. They would now be hoping to kickstart the proceedings once again on a winning note and try to strengthen their playoff hopes as the tournament progresses.