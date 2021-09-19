CSK Vs MI IPL 2021: Top Records That Could Be Broken In The Opening Showdown

Mumbai Indians(MI) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) are all set to face each other in match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League 2021, as the tournament resumes in UAE on Sunday. Having last played against each other in match no. 27 of the current season on May 1, they will walk into the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday looking to break some of the top IPL records. Both the teams have faced each other in 31 IPL matches till now, out of which MI have the upper hand in terms of wins. MI have won a total of 19 matches, while CSK have found victories in 12 instances.

A look at the top records that can be broken during CSK vs MI match-

Star allrounder of MI, Hardik Pandya is now just five sixes away from reaching the milestone to hit 100 sixes. He is also eight boundaries away from reaching his 100th IPL four. While representing MI for the 88th time on Sunday, Hardik will look to enlist his names into the record books by showing his hard-hitting abilities again.

CSK veteran Suresh Raina has been the backbone of the team since its inaugural edition in 2008. After not being available for the team in the 2020 season, Raina made a comeback in the current season and has scored 123 runs in seven matches. He has played a total of 200 matches for CSK, and while making his 201st appearance on Sunday, he will look to add his name to the records by becoming the next batsman to reach the 5500 runs mark by adding nine runs to his total of 5491 runs in IPL.

The five-times IPL title-winning captain for MI, Rohit Sharma is now just 20 runs away from reaching the milestone of 5500 IPL runs. Along with Raina, Rohit is also in line after Virat Kohli to make 5500 runs in the tournament. Rohit has scored 5480 runs in total at a strike rate of 130.50 and is placed in the third position in the list of batsmen with the most runs in IPL behind Kohli and Raina. Kohli has scored 6076 runs for RCB till now.

Jasprit Bumrah, the peak of the MI fast-bowling group, joined MI in 2013 and has since risen in the ranks internationally to become one of the most feared pacers around the world. He has scalped 115 wickets for MI in total and has taken six wickets till now in seven matches during the current IPL season. On Sunday, Bumrah will make his 100th appearance in the tournament, looking to trouble the CSK batsmen yet again.

Krunal Pandya along with his brother Hardik is also next in line to reach the milestone of 50 IPL sixes. In 78 matches for MI till now, he has hit bowlers for sixes a total of 44 times. He will also look to add his name in the record books by accounting for a wicket in Sunday’s match and take his tally of wickets to 50 IPL wickets.

(Image: PTI)