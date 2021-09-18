CSK Vs MI: MS Dhoni Hits Super Sixes During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL Clash; Watch

It seems that MS Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on Sunday. Dhoni, who could not make much of an impact with the bat in the first phase of this year's Indian Premier League, would be hoping to make amends in the UAE leg of the tournament. As MS Dhoni looks forward to guiding the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth title, the 'Captain Cool' appears to have rediscovered his rhythm as he was seen hitting monstrous sixes recently.

MS Dhoni had activated 'Beast' mode during CSK's recent practice session as he clobbered the bowlers into the stands with gigantic sixes. However, MSD was caught twice at the boundary, but that did not stop him from dispatching the bad balls outside the rope. Mahi hit plenty of delightful shots from the middle of the bat, but more importantly, the 'Captain Cool' was seen practising on short length deliveries.

MS Dhoni's practice session video

Credit: Chennai Super Kings YouTube

CSK vs MI: Arch-rivals to kick off phase 2 of IPL 2021

CSK will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first fixture of IPL 2021 Phase II that will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The title-holders would be hoping to do the double over MS Dhoni & Co. this weekend.

MI had clinched a last-ball thriller when the two sides had locked horns earlier this year. Prior to its temporary suspension on May 4, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.

Image: BCC/IPLT20.COM