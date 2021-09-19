CSK Vs MI Team News: Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya Not Playing For Mumbai Indians

The much-awaited first match of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is finally here, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match commenced live at 7:30 PM IST on September 19. At the toss, MI revealed that they would be missing some key players for the clash.

Both captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are not included in the starting eleven, with the Hit-man reportedly facing fitness concerns. With Rohit missing out, Kieron Pollard will lead the MI side.

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI team news

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

CSK vs MI team news: Kieron Pollard updates on playing XI

While speaking at the toss, Kieron Pollard said, "We weren't so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay, he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today. We started a couple of months back, and we were just starting to build the momentum with a couple of wins. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players."

CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni wins the toss and chooses to bat first

After winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni decided to have a bat first and explained his decision for the same. "We will bat first, looks like a good wicket. Setting a target will be a better option. It's the same for everyone. I can't say if it's a good break or not. Once the tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season it's new and maybe us cricketers will start loving it. Seven games, then a break, and seven more. It comes down to how you play on that day in the shortest form. We'll try to do the basics right and focus on the process. Sam is not available. Faf, Moeen, Bravo and Josh are playing this game," said Dhoni.