CSK Vs MI: Yusuf Pathan Predicts MS Dhoni To Go Big At Wankhede But Gives Edge To MI

CSK vs MI: The wait for the most awaited rivalry of the Indian Premier League is finally over as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is also known as an 'El Classico' match amongst the fans and we can get to see a great contest between both the teams.

Chennai Super Kings would like to continue the momentum they got from the win against Lucknow Super Giants and grab another win against the Mumbai Indians. CSK captain MS Dhoni also has looked in great touch in the first two matches of the tournament and it feels like he will bat in the same way he did in the team's previous two matches.

'Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain': Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan wants MS Dhoni to entertain the fans at Wankhede but on the other end also wants MI to win the match. "Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home", Yusuf Pathan said on Star Sports.

"There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points", Yusuf Pathan explained the reason why he wants MI to win the match.

Coming to the Mumbai Indians, the team has yet again started their Indian Premier League campaign with a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. None of the MI bowlers were able to leave an impact against the RCB batsmen and it was Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis who outplayed the Mumbai bowling attack in Bengaluru.

Jofra Archer who was leading the Mumbai pace attack against RCB also went expensive in the match and the franchise felt the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

The five and four-time Indian Premier League champions have faced each other 34 times wherein MI has been victorious 20 times whereas, the other hand, whereas CSK has been on the winning side 14 times.