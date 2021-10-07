CSK Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Head-to-head, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, And More

The Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Both teams will be playing their last league games of this season and while CSK looks forward to finishing in the top 2 in the points table, this is a must-win contest for PBKS if they want an outside chance of consolidating a playoff berth.

Ahead of the CSK vs PBKS clash, let's take a look at the Dream11 prediction, head-to-head records, fantasy tips, and more.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The swashbuckling opening batsman has been on a roll in the ongoing season as he has provided blistering starts for CSK upfront. He has so far amassed 521 runs from 13 matches.

KL Rahul: The Punjab Kings skipper has ensured good starts for his team on most of the occasions for his side along with his opening partner Mayank Agarwal. Rahul has had an outstanding IPL 2021 with 528 runs from 13 outings.

Ravindra Jadeja: The star all-rounder has stood out for CSK in all three departments of the game this season. Jaddu has so far managed 212 runs and nine scalps in 13 appearances.

Arshdeep Singh: The southpaw has had a wonderful IPL 2021 with 18 wickets so far.

Faf du Plessis: Not in the scheme of things at the international arena as of now, Faf seems to have put the South African selectors on notice ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a brilliant performance in this year's tournament where he has scored 470 runs.

Mayank Agarwal: Agarwal has worked in tandem with captain KL Rahul as far as Punjab's batting order is concerned. The dynamic opener has amassed 429 runs in this season so far.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab King's head-to-head

The three-time winners have the upper hand when it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters as MS Dhoni & Co. have registered 16 matches from their 25 meetings with the Punjab franchise winning on nine occasions. CSK had handed PBKS a six-wicket defeat during the first leg of IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings fantasy tips

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda/Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh