CSK Vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL Match On TV & Online In India

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, October 7.

CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming

CSK vs PBKS date and time

The CSK vs PBKS match is set to start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 7. The CSK vs PBKS match will be streamed live in the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 live streaming online details

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 live streaming can be watched online on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To catch the IPL 2021 live score fans can visit the IPL website.

CSK vs PBKS preview

This match is very important for both the teams in terms of standings on the points table and qualifying for the IPL 2021 play-offs. Chennai Super Kings will want to end the league stage campaign inside the top two but their aim will be to take the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. The Men in Yellow would not only want to win the match but hope that Delhi Capitals lose their last match. Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother at the moment since they lost their last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Currently, they are in the second spot in the standings with 18 points.

For Punjab Kings this is a do-or-die match as a victory in this match will keep their playoff chances alive. The team is currently on the sixth spot and will be desperate to beat MS Dhoni's men in their final match of the league stage campaign. Punjab openers- skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal- have scored the majority of the runs for the team at the top while the middle order has been the main concern. The team has lacked game-changers throughout this tournament and that was visible with the way the team lost close matches during this season. Apart from beating CSK, Punjab Kings will also have their eyes on the results of matches between KKR, MI, and RR for their qualification scenarios.