CSK Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Chennai Vs Bangalore Preview

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 19th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25, 2021. Here is our CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB preview

An exciting match is in store as the top two teams of the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clash on Sunday. Finally living up to their potential after years of bad performances, RCB currently sit atop the table with eight points. Undefeated after four games and only getting stronger, Virat Kohli & co. have found a perfect starting combination, a middle-order that has been bolstered by Glenn Maxwell's surprisingly good form and a bowling order that has benefitted greatly from Harshal Patel's trade.

Meanwhile, three-time champions CSK have bounced back brilliantly from their season last year. Having lost their first match this season to Delhi, MS Dhoni and team have made it up to second place on the table with three back to back wins. As with RCB, CSK's opening combination is shipshape, with a middle-order that has benefitted from Moeen Ali's power hitting. The bowling unit and Dhoni's form will be of some concern as the Super Kings look to get to the top of the table with a win in this game.

CSK vs RCB: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Wankhede has proven to be a batter's paradise over the years. While dew has played a huge role in the evening games here, this will be the first afternoon game at this ground meaning that the surface may play differently. The pitch's tendency to be a batting-friendly one does not discount the fact that it is also a haven for pacers in general. The last five games here have seen an average of 12 wickets falling per game, with fast bowlers doing the majority of the wicket-taking. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be at 33 degrees celsius, humidity going from 58 to 69% and a cloud cover of 56%.

Average first innings score: 177 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5 of 8 IPL 2021 matches

Injury and Availability News

There will be no major injury concerns for either team this game.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CSK vs RCB player record

With 176 runs from just three games, Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest addition, Glenn Maxwell will come into this game as the 4th highest scorer in the IPL 2021. He is followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis who has put up 164 runs in his four games so far. Following these two in 10th, 11th and 12th place in the leaderboards are Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Moeen Ali respectively. AB de Villiers will come into the game boasting the highest strike rate of the lot - an impressive 189.39.

Coming to the bowling front, it will be Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel - currently the purple cap holder with 12 wickets - who will top the 'Most Wickets' list in this match. Chennai's pacer Deepak Chahar will follow close behind Patel, with 8 wickets from his four games so far. Mohammed Siraj will be the most economical bowlers of this lot.

CSK vs RCB best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni

Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

According to our CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, the Royal Challengers are likely to edge past Chennai and win this match.

