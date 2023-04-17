'I Was Willing To Accept, It Might Be Last Month Of Me Playing Competitive Cricket': Kohli

Virat Kohli has been the face of Indian cricket for the last few years. The former RCB skipper has bailed India on countless occasions and his agility on the pitch have been an inspiration for many. But his failure to lift the IPL trophy has been a huge void in his career and this season is a wonderful opportunity to make amends which could be seen as a big milestone in his career.

Virat Kohli opened up on his struggling days

Virat had an elongated lean patch in his career and since his century in a T20 international against Afghanistan last year he has not looked back. He has also started the IPL with a bang having registered three half-centuries in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore but he revealed how he fared when he was struggling to get it going on the field.

"The most important factor in that whole transnational period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it."

He also explained how he was not in the mode of making tweaks to his game. "Everyone was like, 'we have observed this and this is the solution to that', I couldn't get the point across that whatever shortcomings that you are visually seeing are happening because I am not right here."

He further added, "it was actually what they (people) wanted me to be, rather than being myself. To be very honest, when I met people all around the world they are like 'we want to enjoy cricket so we want you to get a hundred', so I was like, so my achievements is something they want to see to make them feel happy, which was weighing me down even more."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday.