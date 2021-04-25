IPL 2021, CSK Vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Jadeja Shine As CSK Defeat RCB By 69 Runs

Quick links:
Aiyyao aiyayo “Pudi”chiruku!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
One happy #Yellove family with loads of magic and style!🪄💪😎#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/gG6vKQggut
RCB 122/9 (20)
Sir Jadeja 🙇♂️ #IPL2021 #CSK pic.twitter.com/M1Oi3W0RNf— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2021
RCB 104/9 (16.4)
Match 19. 15.6: WICKET! K Jamieson (16) is out, run out (Imran Tahir), 103/9 https://t.co/8b64EXkdzf #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 103/9 (16)
RCB 103/8 (15.4)
Make that two!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
A sharp catch in the slips by @ImRaina and Saini has to return. @ImranTahirSA picks his 2nd wicket. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/dK3HwWpwf8
RCB 95/8 (14.2)
No words to express our #Yellove for you Imran Bhai!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
Fasting and on duty with so much dedication. Respect 🙏🏻#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛
RCB 94/8 (13.4)
All guns blazing !🔥#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/iQ4HPmecaI— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
Jadeja- 4 overs 1 maiden 13 runs 3 wickets
Match 19. 11.6: WICKET! H Patel (0) is out, b Imran Tahir, 89/7 https://t.co/8b64EXkdzf #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 89/7 (12)
He is here. He is there. @imjadeja is everywhere.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
A direct hit and Christian is run out
Bowls a beauty that crashes into ABD's middle stump.
Jadeja has 3 wickets from 3 overs!https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Y10kHEqb7m
1st wicket in 1st over, 2nd wicket in 2nd over!@imjadeja removes Maxwell now. #CSK are on a roll here. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/sgaK8Nggxe— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 88/6 (11.3)
Could reach Mars. Jadejayaan. https://t.co/FCZPkV9aPG— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
Jad♾️ here there and everywhere!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XaxfKzAT59— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 83/6 (10.1)
Did the change the pitch after 19 overs!! 154 (114) before then 75 (21)!!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
Spare a thought for Harshal Patel. Purple cap. 3-14 from 3 overs before that one. Happens to everybody.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
If @imjadeja flaps his hands today, he will fly— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
Match 19. 8.5: WICKET! G Maxwell (22) is out, b Ravindra Jadeja, 79/4 https://t.co/8b64EXkdzf #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 79/4 (8.5)
Do not miss this 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
1 over 37 runs: @imjadeja's record-equalling final-over carnage. #CSKvRCB | #VIVOIPL | @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/Ot5gCUxjGE
Another wicket and it is @imjadeja, who is doing it with the ball now. Just his 2nd ball and he has Washington Sundar caught in the deep.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
#RCB are 65-3 now.https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/8gFsEytkv0
RCB 71/3 (7.3)
Whattey Ja-DAY-ja! #CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 68/3 (6.4)
WHAT A KNOCK !!! Rockstar Jaddu 👏 He did warn us earlier #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/8E7DRTm2hz— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 25, 2021
Match 19. 4.6: WICKET! D Padikkal (34) is out, c Suresh Raina b Shardul Thakur, 54/2 https://t.co/8b64EXkdzf #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 59/2 (5.2)
Ravindra Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over. The equal most expensive over in the history of the IPL.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2021
Sir Ravindra Jadeja in last over.— Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) April 25, 2021
6️⃣ 6️⃣ nb6️⃣ 6️⃣ 2️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣
(37 runs in 6 balls)
And all #CSK fans started the whistles. #Jaddu bapu mauj kari nakhi.🔥#RavindraJadeja | #SirJadeja | #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/SeoOQBAelW
37 runs in one over.— OFFICIAL VIKASH VERMA (@Vikashverma55) April 25, 2021
History is created
Sir Jadega 🔥#CSKvRCB #jadeja #Jaddu 37 run pic.twitter.com/bTa0idjJFK
Wicket!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
A big blow for #RCB as captain Virat Kohli is dismissed for 8 after Sam Curran finds the outside edge through to Dhoni.
After 4 overs, #RCB are 45-1. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gBsH07tgAl
RCB 51/1 (4.2)
A strong 8nd to the first innings! #WhistlePodu 🥳 for a lot of Wickets!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/d1oWrTWWAU— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
Match 19. 3.1: WICKET! V Kohli (8) is out, c MS Dhoni b Sam Curran, 44/1 https://t.co/8b64EXkdzf #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB 44/1 (3.1)
Off the backfoot this time!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021
Through the covers for 4️⃣ more!
Class batting this from DDP!👏👏#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream
Over the off-side this time!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021
6⃣ more for DDP!🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream
RCB 30/0 (2.1)
How glorious was that!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021
DDP also gets off the mark with a 4️⃣!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream
That's 4️⃣ runs knocked off the target off the first ball!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021
Captain Kohli picks it off his pads easily!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream
RCB 10/0 (1)
There are 6666264 reasons for why we love Jadeja! 🔥#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/nDn9ZQGjCS— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
Wow, that was crazy from Ravindra Jadeja. Nearly 20% of the team score coming in the final over. Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021