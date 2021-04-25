Last Updated:

IPL 2021, CSK Vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Jadeja Shine As CSK Defeat RCB By 69 Runs

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Score Online: RCB look to continue their unbeaten run in IPL 2021 by registering a fifth straight win under their belt in the blockbuster southern derby on Sunday

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL-@BCCI)

pointer
19:18 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja heroics power CSK to defeat RCB by 69 runs

RCB 122/9 (20)

pointer
19:01 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Aakash Chopra compares Ravindra Jadeja to Ironman

RCB 104/9 (16.4)

pointer
18:58 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Tahir pulls out a brilliant run-out to dismiss Jamieson

RCB 103/9 (16)

pointer
18:54 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Thakur bowls four dots in a row to Chahal

RCB 103/8 (15.4)

  

pointer
18:49 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Imran Tahir-Suresh Raina share a happy moment after Saini's wicket

RCB 95/8 (14.2)

  

pointer
18:45 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Saini edges to Raina, Tahir gets his 2nd wicket

RCB 94/8 (13.4)

 

pointer
18:45 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja ends his brilliant bowling spell with 3 wickets

 

Jadeja- 4 overs 1 maiden 13 runs 3 wickets

pointer
18:40 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Imran Tahir bags his 1st wicket of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel departs

RCB 89/7 (12)

  

pointer
18:40 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Wankhede witnessing Jadeja's all-round brilliance

 

pointer
18:40 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja bowls a wicket-maiden over

RCB 88/6 (11.3)

  

pointer
18:40 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Wankhede witnessing Jadeja's brilliance, Harsha Bhogle laud the all-rounder

 

pointer
18:33 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja alone taking the match away from RCB, runs out Christian, clean bowled de Villiers

RCB 83/6 (10.1)

  

pointer
18:28 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle asks whether the pitch was changed after Jadeja's heroics

 

pointer
18:28 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle's words of wisdom for Harshal Patel

 

pointer
18:26 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle predicts Jadeja can do anything today

 

pointer
18:24 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: 'Rockstar' Jadeja cleans up in-form Glenn Maxwell

RCB 79/4 (8.5)

  

pointer
18:22 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Relive Jadeja's record-equalling final-over carnage

RCB 79/4 (8.5)

  

pointer
18:18 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja electrifying Wankhede with his all-round performance

RCB 71/3 (7.3)

  

pointer
18:15 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja having a ball at the Wankhede, bags his 1st wicket

RCB 68/3 (6.4)

 

pointer
18:11 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Hemang Badani lauds Jadeja, shares his celebration pic

 

pointer
18:08 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Shadul Thakur dismisses dangerous Padikkal on 34

RCB 59/2 (5.2)

 

pointer
18:08 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Netizens trend '37runs' on Twitter after Jadeja's power-hitting

 

pointer
18:03 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Doni & Co regroup after Kohli's wicket

RCB 51/1 (4.2)

 

pointer
18:01 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Jadeja's strong finish helps CSK to achieve their desired target

 

pointer
17:59 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Curran gets the breakthrough, Kohli departs on 8

RCB 44/1 (3.1)

 

pointer
17:57 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Padikkal taking full advantage of powerplay, amasses 16 off Chahar

RCB 44/1 (3.1)

 

pointer
17:52 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Padikkal off to a flyer, amasses 18 runs off Curran

RCB 30/0 (2.1)

 

pointer
17:46 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Kohli-Padikkal's solid start, amass 10 runs off Deepak Chahar's 1st over

RCB 10/0 (1)

 

pointer
17:46 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration after his 50

 

pointer
17:41 IST, April 25th 2021
CSK vs RCB: Venkatesh Prasad hails Ravindra Jadeja's power-hitting

 

