CSK Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 19 Full Preview

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 19th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25, 2021. Here are the CSK vs RCB live stream details, CSK vs RCB live telecast in India, the pitch and weather report for the contest and our match preview.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB match preview

Currently the top two teams at the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in Mumbai on Sunday. It is safe to say that no team has been as impressive as RCB this season. After spending year after year trying - and failing - to sustain a winning streak enough to take them all the way, the team looks like they have finally found their feet at the IPL. Undefeated after four games and only getting stronger, Virat Kohli & co. will hope to win this game and stay atop the table.

Meanwhile, three-time champions CSK have bounced back brilliantly from their season last year. Having lost their first match this season to Delhi, MS Dhoni and team have made it up to second place on the table with three back to back wins. A win in this game could put the Super Kings right at the top of the points table and give them a solid lead as they look to catch up with the Mumbai Indians and win their fourth IPL title.

CSK vs RCB head to head

The CSK vs RCB head to head stands at a close 16-9 in favour of the Chennai Super Kings. Both teams won one of their group stage matches each last season.

IPl 2021 live in India: CSK vs RCB live stream details

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, the CSK vs RCB live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the CSK vs RCB live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The CSK vs RCB live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating teams.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Wankhede has proven to be a batter's paradise over the years. With an average 1st innings score of 177 in the last five games, the venue has proven to an exciting one. While dew has played a huge role in the evening games here, this will be an afternoon game - the first at this ground - meaning that the surface may play differently. Only three teams so far have managed to win here while batting first, but again, without dew, the captain winning the toss will have a tough decision to make on Sunday.

The pitch's tendency to be a batting-friendly one does not discount the fact that it is also a haven for pacers in general. The last five games here have seen an average of 12 wickets falling per game, with fast bowlers doing the majority of the wicket-taking. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be at 33 degrees celsius, humidity going from 58 to 69% and a cloud cover of 56%.

Image Credits: RCB & CSK Twitter