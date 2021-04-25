CSK Vs RCB Live:Why Is In-form Moeen Ali Not Playing Against Ex-team RCB? MS Dhoni Answers

Despite providing the much-needed strengthen to Chennai Super King's middle-order, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been benched for the match against IPL 2021 table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ali, who has been instrumental in CSK's victories so far, has been replaced by veteran spinner Imran Tahir in the playing XI. The English all-rounder's snub has left Twitter buzzing with questions surrounding his absence.

However, MS Dhoni revealed the reason behind Moeen Ali's absence at the toss. The CSK skipper informed that the English all-rounder is not fully fit and hence misses out of action. Dhoni also predicted that spin might play a crucial role as the match progresses at the Wankhede, which could be another reason why the CSK skipper opted for a specialist spinner instead of the English all-rounder.

In the 4 games that he has played so far, Moeen Ali has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 153.73 with 3 half-centuries to his name. The English star has smashed 7 sixes and 14 boundaries in these games and has picked 4 wickets as well.

CSK vs RCB: Clash of the table-toppers

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings had a great start to the IPL 2021 season and both teams are sitting at the first and second position on the points table respectively and it remains to be seen who will be at the 'Numero Uno' spot after the end of Sunday's southern derby.

RCB, who are currently on a roll will be hoping to register their fifth straight win of this edition of the tournament whereas, CSK will also be looking to keep their winning run going. Their only loss came against Delhi Capitals in their opening match a fortnight ago and since then, the three-time winners have overcome all their opponents convincingly. The MS Dhoni-led side had succeeded in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller earlier this week.

MS Dhoni won the toss at the Wankhede and put Virat Kohli's RCB to field first at the Wankhede. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a flier as they breached the 50-run mark within the powerplay. "Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length," said Dhoni at the toss.