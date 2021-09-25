CSK Vs RCB: Virat Kohli ‘very Unhappy’ As RCB Scores Only 45 Runs In Last 9 Overs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team on Friday suffered their second consecutive loss in the IPL 2021 UAE leg after being beaten by Chennai Super Kings. The Virat Kohli led RCB was defeated by MS Dhoni-led CSK by 6 wickets. Despite the second loss in succession, RCB on points table continue to occupy the third spot. Following the defeat RCB skipper, Virat Kohli spoke about why the team failed to get enough runs despite a strong start from the openers.

RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli disappointed with team's batting performance

The RCB skipper Virat Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Paddikal put on a 111 run partnership during the 1st innings of RCB vs CSK match where RCB were asked to bat. However, after Kohli's dismissal by Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over the other batsmen failed to pile runs. The next five batsmen could only manage 45 runs in the last 9 overs. Speaking about the batting meltdown in the final overs of the RCB innings, Virat Kohli in the post-match conference said,

“The wicket did slow down a bit. But I feel we left out 15-20 runs out there. 175 would’ve been a winning total. Didn’t bowl consistently. Didn’t show that much courage I guess with the ball, very disappointed. They bowled well in the back end of the innings, executed the slower balls and yorkers nicely. We spoke of areas we didn’t want them to hit and we didn’t do that. That X factor was missing in the last 5-6 overs,”

IPL 2021: CSK beats RCB

Kohli began with consecutive boundaries off Chahar but took a bit of time to find his rhythm. The skipper lofted the same bowler for a massive six on the on-side while Padikkal was fluent with his well-timed shots on the off-side. The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes.

That wicket stemmed the run flow and while trying to break the shackles, both AB De Villiers (12) and Padikkal became victims of Shardul Thakur. Maxwell was expected to go after the bowlers and he did that, striking a six off Bravo to raise the team's 150 in the 18th over, but a late flourish eluded RCB. MS Dhoni shuffled his bowlers but none got the length that could either trouble the batsmen or stop the run flow.

In pursuit of 157 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad once again came good with the bat scoring a quickfire 38 while Faf du Plessis made 31 at the top laying a strong foundation for CSK batting lineup to chase the target. Gaikwad and Du Plessis added 71 runs in 8.2 overs and later Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) also got starts but could not convert those into big knocks. Suresh Raina (17) and skipper MS Dhoni (11) ensured that there was no twist in the tale, taking the side past the finish line. The win took CSK to the top spot with 14 points. They overtook Delhi Capitals, who also have 14 points, but the yellow brigade has a better net run rate of 1.185, compared to 0.613 of the Delhi team.

(With PTI inputs)