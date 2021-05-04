CSK Vs RR, CSK Vs SRH Matches In Doubt; Balaji COVID-19 Case Scares All Foreign Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going through torrid times after multiple members of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchises tested positive for COVID-19. Among notable names who have tested positive for the ungodly virus are KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji.

CSK latest news: Foreign players of leading IPL franchise want to quit IPL 2021 amidst raging pandemic

To make matters worse, foreign players of one of the leading IPL franchises have told the team management that they want to quit the tournament amidst the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India, as reported by Insidesport. According to the report, the franchise official has said that most of their foreign players don’t want to continue as they don’t feel safe anymore. He added that they have assured the overseas players that they will take care of them and if required will also take care of their travel out of India. The official also said that without the availability of these players they cannot continue.

Moreover, an overseas player also expressed his concerns about the situation in India while speaking to Insidesport. He said that they are extremely worried now because the situation is not normal anymore. The player added that they are also concerned about the Lakshmipathy Balaji Covid case and questioned why BCCI is not quarantining the entire CSK team. He reckoned that circumstances are difficult and it is getting demanding to continue like this.

The concern of foreign players has put the CSK vs RR game in jeopardy. As per the Board's Standard Operating Procedure, the Lakshmipathy Balaji Covid case means that anyone who has come in contact with him has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it. As per CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK vs RR game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 5 and the CSK vs SRH game is slated to be played on Friday, May 7 which means both games are going to be rescheduled in all likelihood.

Will IPL 2021 be shifted to Mumbai?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is looking to relocate IPL 2021 to Mumbai to curtail the risks after multiple coronavirus cases were reported from both venues (Ahmedabad and Delhi) currently hosting the competition. If the plan sees the light of the day, Mumbai could start hosting matches from the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, the biggest challenge for the Sourav Ganguly-led board will be to create entirely new and safe bio-secure bubbles which includes finding hotels for the eight IPL franchises to accommodate themselves, as well as, preparing the stadiums. Fortunately, the three main grounds in Mumbai Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium were all used for IPL 2021 and are match-ready. While Wankhede Stadium hosted 10 IPL 2021 matches, DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium were used for training purposes ahead of the start of the tournament.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM