CSK Vs RR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 12 Details

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 12th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 19. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The exciting clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The CSK vs RR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals preview

After facing an embarrassing 7-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals in their opening contest of the season, the Chennai Super Kings made a thumping comeback by clinching their subsequent fixture against the Punjab Kings. Their bowling unit performed exceptionally well against Punjab Kings' star-studded batting order and restricted them to a paltry score of 106. Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for MS Dhoni and co. as he conceded just 13 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up four crucial wickets in the encounter. CSK chased down the total in the 16th over of their innings with six wickets to spare and got off the mark on the points table in a stunning fashion.

The Rajasthan Royals have showcased great character under new leader Sanju Samson. While they failed to chase down the total of 221 against the Punjab Kings in their first match, they did manage to impress fans with their spirited performance with the bat. Skipper Sanju Samson almost helped his side claim a miraculous victory in the run-fest at Wankhede with his entertaining knock of 119.

They ultimately lost the clash by 4 runs but bounced back with a comprehensive victory in their next fixture against Delhi Capitals. The South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris performed outstandingly with the bat to help RR chase down 148 in the last-over thriller.

After a dismal start to their respective campaigns, both CSK and RR have tasted their first victory of the season now and will be keen to make the most of the momentum that they are carrying into their upcoming clash. CSK are currently placed on the fourth position on the points table, whereas RR occupy the fifth spot. The encounter promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two participating teams look to go all guns blazing to clinch two valuable points.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 69-81%. There will be no cloud cover during the game and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and bowl.

CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a perfect batting track. While teams struggled to score runs at a frantic pace in a couple of matches at the venue, the last fixture at the stadium proved to be a run-fest. Delhi, who were set a massive target of 196, had a rather comfortable chase as they hunted down the target with 10 balls to spare. With shorter boundaries and lightning-quick outfields, the forthcoming game promises to be a high-scoring encounter as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the dew factor.

Average first innings score: 166 (78 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 41, Lost – 37

CSK vs RR Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had confirmed in the post-match presentation of the team's opening game that South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will miss their upcoming clash against PBKS due to the mandatory 7-day quarantine period. However, the speedster is out of quarantine now and has joined the CSK squad ahead of their clash against RR. The talented bowler will be available for selection for Monday's game.

CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad / Robin Uthappa, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

RR: Manan Vohra / Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

CSK vs RR best team: CSK vs RR player record

For Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis scored the most number of runs last year. The veteran accumulated 449 runs in 13 games. All-rounder Sam Curran proved to be their best bowler in the UAE in the previous season as he claimed 13 wickets. In the ongoing edition, it is Moeen Ali who has added the much-needed firepower to their batting order and the left-hander has played with an impressive strike rate of 149.09.

With 375 runs, Sanju Samson emerged to be the most prolific batsman for RR in the previous season. The batter has carried his form in IPL 2021 and has already smashed a stunning century in the edition. England pacer Jofra Archer contributed significantly by claiming 20 wickets for the franchise last year, but he is ruled out from the upcoming game due to a hand injury.

CSK vs RR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Samson, M Ali, J Buttler

Vice-Captain – F Plessis, S Raina, D Miller

Sanju Samson and Moeen Ali will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CSK vs RR Dream11 team

Keeper – S Samson (C), J Buttler

Batsmen – D Miller, S Raina, F Plessis, A Rayudu

All-Rounders – M Ali (VC), C Morris

Bowlers – D Chahar, J Unadkat, C Sakariya

CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction

The Rajasthan Royals are likely to trump the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The CSK vs RR match prediction and CSK vs RR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CSK vs RR Dream11 team and CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Chennai Super Kings / Rajasthan Royals / Instagram