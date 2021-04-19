CSK Vs RR Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 12 Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs RR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at CSK vs RR live telecast details, CSK vs RR pitch report and weather forecast, CSK vs RR live scores info and CSK vs RR head to head record.

CSK vs RR match preview

The Chennai Super Kings, who started their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat against Delhi Capitals, got back to winning ways by securing a commanding six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. The three-time IPL champions were brilliant in all three facets of the game as they ticked all the boxes to get off the mark on the points table. CSK will now look to continue with the winning momentum and get the two crucial points by beating Rajasthan.

On the other hand, after suffering a heart-breaking four-run loss against Punjab Kings in their opening fixture, Rajasthan registered a thrilling three-wicket win from an improbable situation against Delhi Capitals. Their bowlers were brilliant against Delhi whereas their batsmen need to be more consistent. The Sanju Samson-led side will look to capitalize on their victory in the last game and beat CSK. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

CSK vs RR live telecast and live streaming details

For the CSK vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 19. For CSK vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK vs RR pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The tracks for the first two IPL 2021 matches that had been played at the venue were absolute belters with an average score of 204 per innings. However, in the next two games, runs did not come easily. The batsmen found it difficult to get going which came as a surprise considering Wankhede's history.

But Wankhede's pitch was back to usual during last night's game between Punjab and Delhi with runs scored in abundance. Delhi, who were set a massive target of 196, had a rather comfortable chase as they hunted down the target with 10 balls to spare. Dew played a major role in the game, which why the captain winning the toss tonight is likely to field first. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the CSK vs RR match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 69-81%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating CSK vs RR clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK vs RR head to head record

According to the CSK vs RR h2h record, it is the Men in Yellow who are clear winners. CSK and RR have locked horns on 23 occasions and it is the Yellow Army who are ahead of Rajasthan, 14-9.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM