CSK Vs RR Live Telecast And Stream: Where And When To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Chennai Super Kings will go up against the Rajasthan Royals in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday, April 19. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST. After a dismal start to their respective campaign, both sides have bounced back with comprehensive victories in their latest encounters and they will be keen to claim back-to-back wins crucial juncture of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the fourth position on the points table. However, they have a chance to jump to second place if they manage to beat the Rajasthan Royals by a significant margin in their upcoming clash. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals side have played impressive cricket so far in this edition. They currently occupy the fifth position on the points table and will be keen to enter the top four by securing their second victory in the IPL 2021. Ahead of the fascinating encounter, here is a look at the CSK vs RR live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

CSK vs RR live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the CSK vs RR live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The CSK vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the CSK vs RR live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

CSK vs RR US channel

The CSK vs RR US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the CSK vs RR live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The CSK vs RR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

CSK vs RR live stream in West Indies

The CSK vs RR live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the CSK vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

CSK vs RR in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the CSK vs RR match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The CSK vs RR live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

