CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 30. Both teams walk into the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday, having the respective last matches that they played. CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match on September 26 and made their way into the top of the IPL 2021 points table ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK have won eight of the ten matches they have played this season, and are undefeated in the second-leg of IPL 2021 in UAE.

On the other hand, SRH won their second game of IPL 2021 in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 27. However, SRH still find themselves at the bottom of the points table with two wins to their name in 10 matches below teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) and RR. As CSK look to move closer towards fixing a spot at the IPL 2021 playoffs, SRH will look to add some valuable points by winning against CSK and continuing the momentum they gained against RR.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction

CSK vs SRH Fantasy XI- Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Jason Holder, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan

Predicted XI for CSK- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran/D Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Predicted XI for SRH- Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

CSK vs SRH Top picks

Batters- Jason Roy and Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja and Jason Holder

Bowlers- Shardul Thakur and Rashid Khan

CSK vs SRH Head to head records

CSK and SRH have played a total of 15 matches against each other. Out of the 15, CSK have an upper hand in terms of wins, as they have won 11 matches, while SRH have emerged victorious on only four occasions. The last time, both teams played against each other in the IPL 2021 season, CSK won against SRH by seven wickets after successfully chasing down a target of 172 runs.

Image: Instagram@sunrisershyd/ @chennaiipl/ BCCI