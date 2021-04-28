CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Chennai Vs Hyderabad Top Fantasy Picks

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, April 28. The highly anticipated contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The encounter is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview

The Chennai Super Kings have made a stunning comeback after losing their opening clash of the season against the Delhi Capitals. The MS Dhoni-led side now have registered successive victories in four matches and they have emerged to be the team to beat in the T20 tournament. They are currently placed at the second position on the points table with eight points to their name. They have a chance of regaining the top spot on the table if they manage to cross the line against the struggling SRH side on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad team have had a contrasting campaign so far on the other hand. They have a lot of unanswered questions ahead of their important clash against CSK, especially when it comes to their middle-order. SRH have managed to cross the line only on one occasion in their five fixtures so far and they are currently the wooden spooners in the IPL 2021. Their team management is expected to make several changes to their line-up as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround. Manish Pandey could make a comeback in the playing eleven for the clash as SRH look to add more firepower to their batting order.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Delhi weather forecast

The weather conditions in Delhi seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees during the game.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium of Delhi will host its first IPL 2021 game on Wednesday. The wicket at the venue has been known to assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards considering the conditions and the star-studded line-ups of the two participating teams. Spinners will play a major role in the contest and they are expected to get turn and bounce in the latter stages. The captain winning the toss could be keen on bowling first as teams batting second have had an advantage at the venue

Average first innings score: 164 (73 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 39, Lost – 34

CSK vs SRH Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

CSK's Moeen Ali, who missed out on the team's last match against RCB on Sunday because of a niggle, is likely to be available for selection. MS Dhoni had confirmed during the toss that the dynamic all-rounder was rested because of a niggle. This indicates that the player is not nursing a major injury and he could walk into the playing eleven for the important game. SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who did not feature in the team's clash against DC, could also return for their upcoming game on Wednesday.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

CSK vs SRH best team: CSK vs SRH player record

CSK opener Faf du Plessis has showcased stunning form in the IPL 2021. The right-hander has 214 runs from 5 matches including two stunning half-centuries. The veteran also has a chance of claiming the Orange Cap by scoring 51 or more runs in the game against SRH. When it comes to their bowling department, Deepak Chahar has been their most successful campaigner so far. The medium-pacer has picked up 8 wickets from 5 games.

Jonny Bairstow has come up with spectacular performances with the bat for SRH this season. The wicketkeeper-batsman so far has accumulated 211 from 5 appearances. Bairstow needs 54 or more runs in this match to become the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has bowled with a stunning economy rate of 5.60 this season and has 6 wickets to his name from 5 matches.

CSK vs SRH best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – J Bairstow, F Plessis, R Jadeja

Vice-Captain – K Williamson, R Gaikwad, S Raina

Ravindra Jadeja and Jonny Bairstow will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 team

Keeper – J Bairstow (VC)

Batsmen – F Plessis, R Gaikwad, S Raina, M Pandey, K Williamson

All-Rounders – R Jadeja (C), S Curran

Bowlers – D Chahar, Rashid-Khan, K Ahmed

CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction

The Chennai Super Kings are likely to trump the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The CSK vs SRH match prediction and CSK vs SRH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CSK vs SRH Dream11 team and CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: iplt20.com