CSK Vs SRH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 23 Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The CSK vs SRH live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at CSK vs SRH live telecast details, CSK vs SRH pitch report and weather forecast, CSK vs SRH live scores info and CSK vs SRH head to head record.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview

CSK have had a wonderful start to the IPL 2021 campaign, having won four out of the five matches they have played. The Men in Yellow are currently placed second in the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points to their name and they now have a golden opportunity to go to the top of the points table by trouncing SRH. MS Dhoni's men put in a clinical performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game, which is something they will take a lot of confidence from going into the game vs SRH.

On the contrary, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with one win and fours defeats from five games. The Men in Orange have failed to get going in the competition so far and haven't looked like their usual selves. However, they will look to get their IPL campaign back on track by beating CSK as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK vs SRH live telecast and streaming details

For the CSK vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 28. For CSK vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK vs SRH pitch report

This is the first game of the IPL 2021 that is going to be played in Delhi. The pitch here is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners. Both sides rely heavily on their spinners which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. In the 73 games played at this venue, the sides batting first have won 34 games while chasing teams have emerged victorious on 39 occasions.

The average first innings score here is 164 and the captain winning the toss here is likely to field first. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the CSK vs SRH match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 36°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 12-17%. There will be not cloud cover during the entire match, which is why fans are in for a fascinating CSK vs SRH clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

CSK vs SRH head to head record

According to the CSK vs SRH h2h record, it is MS Dhoni's men who are clear winners. CSK and SRH have locked horns on 14 occasions and it is CSK who edge SRH 10-4.

