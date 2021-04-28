CSK Vs SRH Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of the IPL 2021. The game is scheduled for April 28 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST from Delhi. Currently at the 2nd place on the points table, MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to keep their 4-match winning streak going as they look to reclaim their spot at the top of the table. Fresh off a massive 69-run win against RCB, CSK will be high on confidence in this game.

On the other end of the spectrum, David Warner and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be disappointed after their loss to the Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson’s brilliant batting effort went in vain as SRH’s Super Over jinx continued. At the 8th place after five games, SRH will also be hoping to win this game and go straight to the fifth place on the table. Here is a look at the CSK vs SRH live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

CSK vs SRH live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the CSK vs SRH live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The CSK vs SRH live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the CSK vs SRH live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

CSK vs SRH US channel

The CSK vs SRH US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the CSK vs SRH live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The CSK vs SRH live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

CSK vs SRH live stream in West Indies

The CSK vs SRH live stream in West Indies will be available on television on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the CSK vs SRH live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

CSK vs SRH in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the CSK vs SRH match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The CSK vs SRH live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

