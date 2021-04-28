CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Set To Replicate MASSIVE 2014 Team Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a wonderful start to their IPL 2021 campaign, having won four out of the five matches they have played. The Men in Yellow are currently placed second on the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points to their name. After losing their opening clash against Delhi Capitals, the CSK team 2021 have made a remarkable comeback and have won four games on a trot.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings looking to secure fifth consecutive win

The CSK team 2021 is slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28. CSK will look to continue with the winning momentum and record their fifth straight victory by winning the CSK vs SRH match. Notably, the last time CSK won more than four consecutive matches, was in 2014.

In 2014, the Chennai contingent had secured six consecutive victories and had finished in the playoffs where they were beaten by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Qualifier 2 despite Suresh Raina's 25-ball 87 in that match in Mumbai. The MS Dhoni-led side's biggest winning streak came in 2013 when they emerged victorious in seven consecutive games and reached the final where they were beaten by arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

The Chennai-based franchise was banned for two years from 2016-17 due to match-fixing allegations. They made a return in 2018 and went onto clinch their third IPL title. After making a comeback to the lucrative league, CSK's biggest winning streak has come in 2019 when they won four successive matches and also played the finals where they were beaten by Rohit Sharma's men.

Meanwhile, Chennai had a dismal IPL 2020 where they finished at the penultimate position in the points table. However, this year, the CSK team 2021 looks formidable with the return of Suresh Raina, who had pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. Moreover, the addition of England all-rounder Moeen Ali has solved CSK's batting woes as the Englishman has provided the much-needed impetus to CSK during the middle-overs.

CSK vs SRH live streaming details

