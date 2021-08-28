CSK Wants Manchester United To See MS Dhoni's Football Skills Amid Ronaldo Homecoming

MS Dhoni would be looking forward to leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the front in the second phase of the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19 but before he makes an impact on the cricket field in a few days time, Dhoni was seen showcasing his football skills during CSK's recent practice session.

CSK urges Manchester United to take a look at MSD's football skills

Lately, CSK posted an image of MS Dhoni all in readiness to kick the football during a team practice session. Nonetheless, the former champions also gave special mention to the Portuguese football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo as well by mentioning that the 'Captain Cool' is the 'CR7' of their team as CSK went on to caption the image as 'See Our #7 😅🔥 @manchesterunited'

MS Dhoni's love for football

MS Dhoni’s reflexes are the foundation of his exceptional wicket-keeping skills. It was also why a 12-year-old Mahi opted as a football goalkeeper. If not for his first coach Keshav Banerjee, Mahendra Singh Dhoni would never have taken up cricket in the first place. The coach spotted Dhoni’s talent early on and coaxed him to train as a wicketkeeper. Mahi picked up the necessary skills, albeit slowly. He then played for the local cricket club, which made him the player we all see today.

Even today, Dhoni loves to flaunt his football skills and has played for several charity matches in Mumbai. In fact, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain was also selected for district and club level football in school.

Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Manchester United

Within 24 hours, Manchester United turned the tables around on their local rivals Manchester City as they not only emerged as the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in this time but also completed the deal. Before the deal was completed, United fans faced an anxious 24 hours as none could believe that Ronaldo would even consider a move to the 'blue half of Manchester.' Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009 and also won the Ballon d'Or with them in 2007/08; his first of five.