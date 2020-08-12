CSK Would Have Picked Me Over Josh Hazlewood If I Wasn't Injured: Mohammad Saifuddin

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best franchise-based T20 leagues in the world. Cricketers from all across the world aspire to play in the cash-rich league. One such cricketer is Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who dreamt of playing in the IPL but a recurring back injury dashed his hopes of being a part of the cricketing extravaganza.

IPL 2020: Bangladesh pacer reveals how injury dashed his hopes of playing for CSK

Mohammad Saifuddin has quickly risen through the ranks and has been a wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the limited-overs formats in the last three years. The right-arm pacer impresses everyone with his bowling in the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, he had to miss the BPL 2020 owing to an injury. Recently, Saifuddin revealed about his IPL dream and how he was close to playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During a live chat with BDcrictime, Saifuddin said that when he played against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup at Lord's, VVS Laxman came to enquire about him by talking to Bangladesh's performance analyst, Srinivas Chandrasekharan who is an Indian and who also works for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Saifuddin added that VVS Laxman wanted to know how he would fare in the IPL. However, Saifuddin reckoned that injury destroyed his chances to make it big in the competition this year.

Speaking about CSK, Saifuddin revealed that he had a long discussion with Lakshmi Narayan, who has worked both at CSK and at the Dhaka Platoon as a performance analyst. Saifuddin stated that Narayan shared a video where MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, seemed to have shown interest in him. Saifuddin opined that CSK wanted to take him but he missed out because of untimely injuries and thus Australia's Josh Hazlewood was picked.

When will IPL 2020 start?

Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL 2020 start? To answer the 'When will IPL 2020 start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD SAIFUDDIN INSTAGRAM