CSK's Campaign Is Worthy Of A Case Study: Here's Aakash Chopra's View On How Dhoni And Co Overperformed

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win their record fourth IPL crown at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. It was an edge of the seat thriller which went right down to the wire. It was CSK's game as they needed nine of the final over which was bowled by Lasith Malinga. Malinga was earlier hit for 35 runs in his previous two overs but skipper Rohit Sharma showed faith on him and he lived up to the expectations by giving away just seven runs in the final over. However, the biggest turning point of that over was Shane Watson's unfortunate run out.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra hailed CSK despite losing fifth IPL final out of their eight appearances and a third consecutive loss against MI in the summit clashes. He took to social media and said that the MS Dhoni-led side's campaign was worthy of a case study as they had so much experience but were as half as effective without Dhoni. The former Test batsman also added that last year most people had thought that they would have made the team for one season and despite that the former champions made it to two consecutive finals.
The fans came forward and said what makes Dhoni a class apart.