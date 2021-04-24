CSK's Jadeja And Raina Urge People To Follow COVID-19 Norms; Issue Appeal To Citizens

Amid the Coronavirus crisis in India, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina reached out to their fans on social media urging citizens to unite in the fight against COVID-19 and adhere to all safety protocols.

Taking to Twitter all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Jadeja asked people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, thanking all doctors and nurses for their selfless service during these times.

Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 24, 2021

Suresh Raina also urged people to stay at home to keep themselves, their families and the nation safe amid the strain that the nation's medical infrastructure was undergoing. "My humble request to everyone - if you have the choice to stay home, please do it to keep yourself, your family and your nation safe. Do your bit to help the doctors, police, paramedics and govt authorities do their job. That is the need of the hour!" he said.

India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle. — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

India on Saturday crossed a grim landmark as it clocked its highest single-day rise adding 3.46 lakh new cases and 2,624 fatalities, taking the total of COVID-19 infections to 1.66 crores. After crossing more than 3.32 lakh cases earlier, India also became the country with the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases globally. The active cases have increased to 25.52 lakh in the country now.

CSK next match in IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings are in great form in the ongoing IPL 2021 after they won their 3rd consecutive match this season. They will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Sunday, April 25 at 3:30 PM in the afternoon. This fixture will decide which of the two teams will claim the top spot on the points table. Currently, CSK is residing at the 2nd position of the IPL 2021 points table.