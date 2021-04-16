CSK's Jadeja Shows Why He Is India's Best Fielder In IPL 2021 Game Vs Punjab Kings | Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left the Wankhede Stadium spell-bound with his top-notch fielding after he returned to the ground after missing out since the third Australia Test in Sydney. Coming back in full form in IPL 2021 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), he reminded everyone what they were missing out on with his attentive fielding which did not even allow Punjab Kings to take singles without fearing dismissals.

Jadeja's magic was seen in the 2nd over when Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul attempted to sneak in a quick single after Chris Gayle smashed the ball straight towards the backward point. However, 'Jaddu' was quick to pick up the ball and hammer it onto the stumps which ended KL Rahul's innings at only 5 runs giving PBKS their first major blow.

This was repeated by the all-rounder in the 4th over, as Gayle once again sliced a ball off Chahar towards the right of the backward point. Positioned there waiting, Jadeja jumped towards his right to take a stunning diving catch.

Chennai Super Kings registered their first victory of IPL 2021 and defeated the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Chasing a low total of 107 runs, CSK achieved it in 15.4 overs. PBKS next faces the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 21 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Going by the points table, after the completion of 8 matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only side who have won both their matches and therefore they sit at the top of the table.