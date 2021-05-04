CSK's Michael Hussey Positive For COVID; Sample Sent For Retest Despite ICMR's Guideline

BCCI along with the IPL Governing Council in a joint statement announced the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League till further notice on Tuesday. The massive decision came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a major development, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Going by the reports of ANI, a senior official of CSK also revealed that Michael Hussey's sample has gone for a re-test. "His sample came positive and has gone for a retest and we can only confirm after that report comes," the official said. It is to be noted that the ICMR has issued fresh testing guidelines just today that persons with positive COVID test results mustn't be tested again.

On being asked about the other players who have been tested positive the official said they have started heading out with Balaji in isolation as he tested positive. "The players have started moving with Balaji staying in isolation as he tested positive. The foreign players are awaiting confirmation from the BCCI on the route of travel while the Indian players are heading home."

It is to be noted that CSK is on the second spot of the points table. The MS Dhoni-led team was in terrific form as they won 5 back-to-back matches in IPL. CSK almost won their 6th match in a row, however, Kieron Pollard's heroics helped Mumbai Indians to break their winning streak in IPL 2021.

Cricket Australia Won't Seek Travel Exemption For Player Repatriation

Going by the reports of ESPNcricinfo, more than 30 Australian players and support staff will head to the Maldives where they are set to remain for 14 days following their own government's refusal to allow their own citizens to enter the country's borders for being in India. Cricket Australia also released its official statement and assured the players, support staff of working closely with BCCI to get them back to their home. However, they also stated that it will not seek travel exemption for players repatriation.

(Story Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: Pixabay/BCCI)