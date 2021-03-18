CSK's New Recruit Harishankar Reddy Stuns Skipper MS Dhoni, Takes His Leg Stump For A Walk

It seems that youngster Harishankar Reddy has already put everyone on notice by making the ball talk exceptionally wel ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. Reddy will be representing the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the 14th edition of the marquee event. But, before making his way out to the middle by donning the CSK jersey, Hari has taken his captain, MS Dhoni, by surprise.

Harishankar Reddy castles MS Dhoni

During CSK's recent practice session, the 22-year-old made an impact straight away when he got a golden opportunity of bowling to his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He made the most of his opportunity by disturbing MSD's furniture.

In a video posted on social media, Harishankar Reddy can be seen charging in during his run-up as Dhoni takes a stance to face new talent. Mahi attempts to work the ball towards the leg-side/mid-wicket region but he misses it completely as the leg stump goes for a walk.

Coming back to Harishankar Reddy, the Andhra cricketer was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for a sum of INR 20 lakhs during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions that were held last month.

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30.

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

