CSK's New Recruits Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa Start Training Ahead Of IPL 2021

Senior batsmen as well as Chennai Super Kings' new recruits Robin Uthappa, and, Cheteshwar Pujara have started training in Mumbai for the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. The video of the two players looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm with the bat ahead of the cash-rich tournament has been posted by CSK on Instagram. Take a look.

IPL 2021: Uthappa & Pujara roped in by CSK

The Chennai-based franchise has acquired the services of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League for a sum of INR 3 Crores after he was released by the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals for an underwhelming performance where he could only amass 196 runs from 12 matches.

Pujara on the other hand was roped in for INR 50 lakhs during last month's IPL 2021 mini-auctions. The Rajkot batsman has so far featured in the five seasons of the marquee tournament from 2010-2014. He had represented the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders from 2008 to 2010 before being roped in by the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011-2013). In the following season, Pujara was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings).

The 33-year-old could only manage to score 125 runs in the six matches that he got to feature in for the franchise with his highest score being 40 at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 100.80. KXIP finished as the finalists after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller.

Pujara's underwhelming performance in the 2014 edition meant that the Mohali-based franchise had no second thoughts when it came to releasing him. He was never picked by any team in future IPL Auctions until the 2021 season and now, the red-ball specialist is all set to represent his fourth team in the marquee tournament after a wait of seven long years.