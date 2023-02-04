CSK's 'When The Prince Met The Super King' Post For MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral

With just over a month remaining for a new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shared an eye-catching picture of legendary captains MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. They captioned the post, "When the Prince met the Super King!"

The post has been well received by fans, who have given it almost 300,000 likes within just over two hours of posting. The caption of the post is particularly interesting as Ganguly is well known as the 'Prince of Kolkata' while Dhoni has been an icon of the Chennai Super Kings franchise for over a decade.

IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni's last season

Considering the comments that MS Dhoni made towards the end of the IPL 2022 season, it seems that this year could indeed be his last in the competition. Since IPL 2022 took place solely in Mumbai, the 41-year-old explained that while he had immense love and affection for this place, he was yet keen on playing his final match in front of the CSK fans. Hence, since this year's IPL will take place all across India, there is a high possibility that it could be Dhoni's last.

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice for the CSK fans. And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues," Dhoni had said after playing his last match with CSK in the IPL 2022 season.

Chennai Super Kings' full squad for IPL 2023

Retained players: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Players Bought:

1) Ajinkya Rahane (India) - INR 50 lakh

2) Ben Stokes (England) - INR 16.25 crore

3) Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - INR 1 crore

4) Nishant Sindhu (India) - INR 60 lakh

5) Shaik Rasheed (India) - INR 20 lakh

6) Ajay Mandal (India) - INR 20 lakh

7) Bhagath Varma (India) - INR 20 lakh