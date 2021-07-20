CSXI Vs IND Other Test Live Stream: When & Where To Watch County Select XI Vs India Online

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Indian Test squad led by Virat Kohli is slated to play a three-day warm-up game against a County Select XI side, starting on Tuesday. The three-day game will be behind closed doors and will be part of India’s warm-up schedule ahead of the five-match Test series against England's main side led by Joe Root. The Test series against England will begin on August 4 and will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship's next cycle.
The match will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, the home of Durham County Cricket Club.
As the match is not a part of the official Test schedule between India and England, it will not be broadcasted on television. However, the match will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Durham Cricket. Here's a link to the official Youtube channel of Durham Cricket where the match will be played live.
Tomorrow we host #TeamIndia as they take on a County XI at Emirates Riverside. 🇮🇳— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 19, 2021
Subscribe to our Youtube now to watch every ball via a multi-camera live stream ⤵️#ForTheNorth #IndiaCricket @BCCI
Will Rhodes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwell, Ethan Bamber, James Bracey, Jack Carson, Zak Chappell, Haseeb Hameed, Lyndon James, Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, and Rob Yates.
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and KL Rahul.
Note: Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who were part of the original Test squad for the England series, have been left out from the practice game due to COVID-19 concerns. KL Rahul will likely fill the wicketkeeping gloves in the absence of Pant and Saha.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the England series due to an injury.