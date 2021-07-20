CSXI Vs IND Other Test Live Stream: When & Where To Watch County Select XI Vs India Online

The Indian Test squad led by Virat Kohli is slated to play a three-day warm-up game against a County Select XI side, starting on Tuesday. The three-day game will be behind closed doors and will be part of India’s warm-up schedule ahead of the five-match Test series against England's main side led by Joe Root. The Test series against England will begin on August 4 and will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship's next cycle.

When will the match start?

The match will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, the home of Durham County Cricket Club.

Where can you watch the match?

As the match is not a part of the official Test schedule between India and England, it will not be broadcasted on television. However, the match will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Durham Cricket. Here's a link to the official Youtube channel of Durham Cricket where the match will be played live.

County Select XI squad

Will Rhodes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwell, Ethan Bamber, James Bracey, Jack Carson, Zak Chappell, Haseeb Hameed, Lyndon James, Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, and Rob Yates.

India squad

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and KL Rahul.

Note: Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who were part of the original Test squad for the England series, have been left out from the practice game due to COVID-19 concerns. KL Rahul will likely fill the wicketkeeping gloves in the absence of Pant and Saha.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the England series due to an injury.

