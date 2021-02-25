CTB Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Canterbury (CTB) will go up against Auckland Aces (AA) in the twenty-seventh match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora, New Zealand. Here's a look at our CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction, probable CTB vs AA playing 11 and CTB vs AA Dream11 team.

Canterbury are currently leading the Ford Trophy standings with 22 points. Cole McConchie and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 4-4.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, New Zealand

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham(w), Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Daryl Mitchell

Cole Briggs, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell(c), Graeme Beghin, Andrew Morrison(w), Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ben Horne, Olly Pringle

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Sean Davey

Auckland Aces: William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Ross ter Braak

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batsmen: William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure

All-Rounders: Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Ryan Harrison

Bowlers: Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Ross ter Braak

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Canterbury will come out on top in this contest.

