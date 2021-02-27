CTB Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Canterbury Kings take on Auckland Aces in the upcoming match of Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Sunday, February 28 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground), Rangiora. Here's a look at our CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction, probable CTB vs AA playing 11 and CTB vs AA Dream11 team.

CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction: CTB vs AA match preview

Canterbury currently are at the top of the points table with 6 wins from 9 matches and are favourites to go all the way to the final. The players have been playing fantastic cricket and will look to continue their fine form in the final league stage match in the competition.

Meanwhile, Auckland are just hanging on to the fourth spot and will be looking for a win because any slipup will cost them a place in the knockout stage. This should be a cracking contest to watch. The last time these two sides faced each other it was Canterbury who crushed Aces by 216 runs.

REPORT | The ACES will have to win on Sunday to book a place in the Ford Trophy post-season after defeat to Canterbury today.#FordTrophy #FollowSuit ðŸ”·ðŸhttps://t.co/iwGKC5KeJk — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) February 26, 2021

In that match, Henry Nicholls scored a century (113 runs), while Ken McClure fell four short of his century as Kings mustered 313 runs for a loss of 4 wickets. The bowlers then did the job for the side bowling out the Auckland team for just 97 runs. For Kings, Will Williams, Todd Astle and Sean Davey picked up 2 wickets apiece.

CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CTB vs AA Dream11 team

CTB: Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken Mcclure, Tom Latham (wk), Cole Mcconchie (c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Theo Van Woerkom, Leo Carter

AA: Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Will O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Andrew Morrison (wk), Ryan Harrison, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Bradley Rodden, Olly Pringle, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne (wk

CTB vs AA live: Top picks for CTB vs AA Dream11 team

Henry Nicholls

Leo Carter

Robert O’Donnell

Cole Briggs

CTB vs AA live: CTB vs AA Dream11 team

CTB vs AA live: CTB vs AA match prediction

As per our prediction, CTB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CTB vs AA match prediction and CTB vs AA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs AA playing 11 and CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury cricket / Twitter

