CTB Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Canterbury Kings are all set to face Central Stags in the league match of the Plunket Shield. The CTB vs CS match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST from the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora on Friday, March 19, 2021. Here is our CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction, CTB vs CS Dream11 team and CTB vs CS playing 11.

CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

Both teams are coming into the match on the back of a crushing win over their respective opponents. Canterbury are currently at top of the points table and are yet to lose a match in the competition so far. In their last match, they beat Otago by 188 runs and will look to continue their fine performance in the upcoming match. Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Jackson Latham and Ed Nuttall have been added to the squad for the upcoming match.

Central Districts are coming into the match on the back of a 60-run win over Wellington. The Stags will welcome Doug Bracewell back in the side, while Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith and Jayden Lennox are also added to the squad in absence of experienced players. With Tom Bruce and George Worker's experience to fall back on, the Central Districts will look to add another win and climb up the points table.

CTB vs CS live prediction: Squad details for CTB vs CS Dream11 team

CTB: Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie(c), Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher(w), Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Jackson Latham

CS: Greg Hay(c), Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver(w), Joey Field, Brad Schmulian, Raymond Toole, George Worker, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith

CTB vs CS match prediction: Top picks for CTB vs CS playing 11

Leo Carter

Doug Bracewell

George Worker

Will Williams

CTB vs CS Dream11 live: CTB vs CS Dream11 team



CTB vs CS live: CTB vs CS match prediction

As per our CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction, CTB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CTB vs CS match prediction and CTB vs CS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs CS Dream11 team and CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

