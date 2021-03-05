CTB Vs ND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Final Preview

Canterbury will take on Northern Districts in the final match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Saturday, March 6. The match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 6:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our CTB vs ND Dream11 prediction, probable CTB vs ND playing 11 and CTB vs ND Dream11 team.

CTB vs ND Dream11 prediction: CTB vs ND match preview

Canterbury had an outstanding tournament due to which they topped the points table during the league stage. The team played 10 matches in which they had 7 wins and 3 losses. They beat Auckland Aces in two consecutive matches to take their place in the final. Ken McClure has had an outstanding tournament with the bat, finishing the league stage as the leading run-getter for the team with 388 runs. A big innings will be expected in the big final from McClure. Will Williams is the leading wicket-taker for the team and will be expected to deliver with the ball.

FINALS BABY!!!!



We meet Canterbury in the Grand Final of the Ford Trophy at Hagley Oval (behind closed doors) on Saturday 6 March, 2pm.



ðŸ“¸ @photosportnz



HERE WE GO!! #ndtogether #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/YBKJP6N823 — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) March 3, 2021

Northern Districts finished second on the points table in the league stage. In 10 matches they registered 6 wins and 4 losses. ND defeated Wellington in their preliminary final by 138 runs to book their place in the final. Jeet Raval has been the leading run-getter for the team with 404 runs and will be expected to play a huge part in the final. Brett Hampton is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets and will look to pick up more wickets. This should be a cracking contest.

CTB vs ND Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CTB vs ND Dream11 team

Canterbury squad

Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (w), Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

Northern Districts squad

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeet Raval, Anurag Verma, Freddy Walker, Joe Walker, BJ Watling (w)

CTB vs ND live: Top picks for CTB vs ND Dream11 team

Ken McClure

Will Williams

Brett Hampton

Jeet Raval

CTB vs ND playing 11: CTB vs ND Dream11 team

CTB vs ND live: CTB vs ND match prediction

As per our prediction, CTB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CTB vs ND match prediction and CTB vs NDDream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs ND playing 11 and CTB vs ND Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: ND Cricket / Instagram

