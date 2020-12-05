CTB Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Canterbury (CTB) will go up against Northern Districts (NK) in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Sunday, December 6 at 3:30 am IST. The match will be played at the South Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. Here's a look at our CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction, probable CTB vs NK playing 11 and CTB vs NK Dream11 team.

Canterbury are currently leading the Ford Trophy 2020 standings with 9 points and 2.129 NRR. Todd Astlem and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Northern Districts, on the other hand, are at the second position of the charts with same points, but with 1.071 NRR. Just like Canterbury, Northern Districts have all won their past matches.

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Time: 3:30 am IST

Venue: South Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: Canterbury squad

Todd Astlem, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Cole McConchie, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Edward Nuttall, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Andrew Hazeldine, Ken McClure, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Tyler Lortan, Matthew Hay, Jackson Latham

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: Northern Districts squad

BJ Watling, Dean Brownlie, Neil Wagner, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Joe Carter, Zak Gibson, Trent Boult, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, James Baker, Bharat Popli, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Katene Clarke, Frederick Walker, Jake Gibson, Matthew Fisher

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 team, top picks

Canterbury: Leo Carter, Todd Astlem, Sean Davey

Northern Districts: Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Leo Carter, Jack Boyle

All-Rounders: Todd Astlem, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Sean Davey, Edward Nuttall

CTB vs NK live: CTB vs NK match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Canterbury will come out on top in this contest.

Back at Hagley Oval for Round three of the Ford Trophy.#WeAreCanterbury #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/qn5o6Jx7U4 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 4, 2020

Note: The CTB vs NK match prediction and CTB vs NK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs NK Dream11 team and CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

