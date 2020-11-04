CTB Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield Live

Canterbury (CTB) will go up against Northern Districts (NK) in the upcoming match of Plunket Shield 2020 on Thursday, November 5 at 3:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground) in Rangiora. Here's a look at our CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction and CTB vs NK Dream11 team.

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Canterbury are currently ruling the Plunket Shield points table as they've won all their matches so far in the tournament. Cole McConchie and team have played two matches, defeating Wellington twice. Northern Districts, on the other hand, lost their last match to Central Districts, slipping to the third spot in the table. They have just one win, which came against Otago.

CTB vs NK live: CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 3:00 am IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground) in Rangiora

Also Read l Plunket Shield AUK vs CD live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 team, squad list

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: Canterbury squad

Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Andrew Ellis, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Tom Latham, Blake Coburn, Andrew Hazeldine, Jackson Latham, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: Northern Districts squad

Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Daniel Flynn (C), Bharat Popli, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jake Gibson, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert, BJ Watling, James Baker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Also Read l AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Plunket Shield preview

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 team, top picks

Canterbury: Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Matt Henry

Northern Districts: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner

CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction: CTB vs NK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Matt Henry (C), Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn (VC)

Also Read l Plunket Shield: Ben Lister becomes first-ever COVID-19 substitute in any form of cricket

CTB vs NK live: CTB vs NK match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction is that Canterbury will come out on top in this contest.

Our Northern Districts team for Round Three of the Plunket Shield.



Brett Randell, Brett Hampton & Anurag Verma have come in to replace Neil Wagner, Tim Southee & Colin De Grandhomme who are all out with niggles.



We are in Christchurch to take on Canterbury. pic.twitter.com/bvmbPbuXV8 — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) November 4, 2020

Note: The CTB vs NK match prediction and CTB vs NK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs NK Dream11 team and CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: NDCricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.