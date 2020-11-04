CTB Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Canterbury (CTB) will go up against Northern Districts (NK) in the upcoming match of Plunket Shield 2020 on Thursday, November 5 at 3:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground) in Rangiora. Here's a look at our CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction and CTB vs NK Dream11 team.
Canterbury are currently ruling the Plunket Shield points table as they've won all their matches so far in the tournament. Cole McConchie and team have played two matches, defeating Wellington twice. Northern Districts, on the other hand, lost their last match to Central Districts, slipping to the third spot in the table. They have just one win, which came against Otago.
Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Andrew Ellis, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Tom Latham, Blake Coburn, Andrew Hazeldine, Jackson Latham, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry
Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Daniel Flynn (C), Bharat Popli, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jake Gibson, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert, BJ Watling, James Baker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Considering the recent run of form, our CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction is that Canterbury will come out on top in this contest.
Our Northern Districts team for Round Three of the Plunket Shield.— Northern Districts (@ndcricket) November 4, 2020
Brett Randell, Brett Hampton & Anurag Verma have come in to replace Neil Wagner, Tim Southee & Colin De Grandhomme who are all out with niggles.
We are in Christchurch to take on Canterbury. pic.twitter.com/bvmbPbuXV8
