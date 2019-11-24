CTB Vs OTG Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Details

Canterbury (CTB) will take on Otago (OTG) in the 8th Match of The Ford Trophy at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday, November 25. The match will commence at 3:30 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India Physio Attends To Injured Ban Batsman, Wins Over Twitter

Canterbury have played two matches and won one and the other game ended in no result. They are placed second in the points table with 6 points. Their first match against Central Districts was abandoned and in their second game, they beat Northern Knights comprehensively by 84 runs.

On the other hand, Otago have played two matches with a win and a loss each to their name. They are placed just below Canterbury on the third position with 4 points. They won their first game against Northern Knights and lost the second against Wellington by five wickets. Both the teams will like to secure a win as these are early days of the tournament. If they manage to secure a win, they will move a step further towards the top of the table. Jack Boyle and Nick Kelly are the players to watch out for Canterbury and Otago respectively.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Cross 90-wicket Mark In Home Tests

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

Canterbury Squad

Cole McConchie (Captain), Cam Fletcher (Wicket-keeper), Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Chad Bowes, Andrew Hazeldine, Andrew Ellis, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Otago Squad

Jacob Duffy (Captain), Max Chu (Wicket-keeper), Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Mitch Renwick, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Saha's Stunner Helps Him Join MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani In 100-dismissals Club

CTB vs OTG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Jack Boyle (Captain), Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Will Williams

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Chad Bowes

Otago should win this game and help you secure more points.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Watch Rohit Sharma's Scorching Catch That Sent Back Mominul Haque