CTB Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 27th match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Canterbury and Otago on Wednesday, February 5. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will start at 3:30 AM IST.
Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Canterbury are currently placed second on the points table, having won four and lost three out of their eight matches so far. Meanwhile, Otago are positioned fourth on the table with just three wins and five defeats from their eight fixtures.
Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis (c), Cam Fletcher (w), Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Fraser Sheat, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls
Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick (w & c), Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Cam Hawkins, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith
Wicketkeeper – Mitch Renwick (Captain)
All-rounder – Andrew Ellis (Vice-Captain), Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen
Batsmen – Neil Broom, Chad Bowes, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls
Bowlers – Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Nathan G Smith
Canterbury start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
