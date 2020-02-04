CTB Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 27th match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Canterbury and Otago on Wednesday, February 5. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will start at 3:30 AM IST.

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Canterbury are currently placed second on the points table, having won four and lost three out of their eight matches so far. Meanwhile, Otago are positioned fourth on the table with just three wins and five defeats from their eight fixtures.

CTB vs OTG Dream11 top picks from squads

CTB vs OTG Dream11: CTB Squad

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis (c), Cam Fletcher (w), Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Fraser Sheat, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls

CTB vs OTG Dream11: OTG Squad

Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick (w & c), Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Cam Hawkins, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mitch Renwick (Captain)

All-rounder – Andrew Ellis (Vice-Captain), Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen

Batsmen – Neil Broom, Chad Bowes, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls

Bowlers – Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Nathan G Smith

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Prediction

Canterbury start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

After being rained out at the University of Otago Oval the Volts are at Hagley Oval to take on Canterbury ⚡️



📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/VeZqzP7ish — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) February 3, 2020

