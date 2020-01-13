CTB Vs OTG Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury will be squaring off against Otago in the final match of the league stage in the Super Smash League 2019-20. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:40 AM IST. You can play the CTB vs OTG game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CTB vs OTG Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

CTB vs OTG preview

Otago currently occupies the second place on the points table with 22 points in the tournament. In the total of 9 matches played, they have won 5 matches, lost 3 matches while one match was abandoned. Their previous match was against Central Districts, which they comfortably won by 9 wickets. This match provides an opportunity for Otago to go top of the points if they win the match.

For Canterbury, the season will see the team finishing at the bottom of the points table whether they win or lose the game. They have so far accumulated just 14 points from their 9 games. They have won just 3 matches and lost 5 matches with one match ending with no result. Canterbury will be entering the match after losing their previous game against Northern Knights by 5 wickets. The team will be eager to win the match and finish their disappointing season on a high.

CTB vs OTG previous meetings

Both the teams have played each other earlier in the season with Otago emerging victorious by 51 runs in that match.

CTB vs OTG squads

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey , Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn.

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Travis Muller, Max Chu.

CTB vs OTG Dream11 team

CTB vs OTG Dream11 prediction

Otago are clear favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.