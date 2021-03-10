CTB Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Plunket Shield 2020-21 Match Preview

The Canterbury Kings will take on the Otago Volts in the 15th match of the Plunket Shield 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST (10:30 AM local time) from the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground), Rangiora from March 11-14, 2021. Here is our CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction, CTB vs OV Dream11 team and CTB vs OV Dream11 top picks.

CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After the Wellington Firebirds were declared the champions of the 2019/20 season of the Plunket Shield due to it being called off halfway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier domestic tournament has returned to New Zealand. This season will be played in two halves, with the first half already having begun on October 19, 2020, and the second half beginning on Thursday, March 11. In a repeat of the last match of the first half, the Canterbury Kings will take on the Otago Volts once again.

Coming into this game with 62 points, the Canterbury Kings are at the top of the table after three wins and one draw. The Volts, meanwhile, are in second-last place with 26 points after losing two, drawing one and winning one of their game so far. The last Plunket Shield match between the two sides - in November 2020 - ended in a draw after the Volts were bowled out for just 168 and the Kings put on a massive 499 runs. Just a four-day affair, the match ended in a close draw, with the Volts at 337/9.

CTB vs OV playing 11 prediction

Canterbury Kings - Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Otago Volts - Matt Bacon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy (c), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford

CTB vs OV Key Players

Canterbury Kings - Will Williams, Ken McClure, Tom Latham

Otago Volts - Jacob Duffy, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford

CTB vs OV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu/Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Nick Kelly, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (C), Hamish Rutherford

Allrounders: Jacob Duffy (VC), Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Will Williams, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Theo van Woerkom

CTB vs OV match prediction

According to our CTB vs OV match prediction, the Canterbury Kings will win this match.

